Anne Heche has died at 53, her spokesperson says Heche had been on life support after suffering a "severe anoxic brain injury," caused by a lack of oxygen, when her car crashed into a home Aug. 5.

Anne Heche has died, her spokesperson says

Anne Heche is shown at the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP hide caption

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — Actress Anne Heche has died of injuries from a fiery car crash, a spokesperson said Sunday. She was 53.

"Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support," Holly Baird, a spokesperson for Heche's family, said Sunday evening.

The announcement came two days after Heche was declared brain dead from a a brain injury and severe burns after speeding and crashing her car into a home in the residential Mar Vista neighborhood last Friday, Aug 5. Heche was pulled from the vehicle as the building erupted in flames. She was rushed to the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles.

Heche had been kept on life support in case her organs could be donated. In the U.S., most organ transplants are done after such a determination.

Heche is best known for her roles in 1990s films such as Volcano, the Gus Van Sant remake of Psycho, Donnie Brasco and Six Days, Seven Nights.