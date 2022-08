Some insight into what's been learned from the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago NPR's Leila Fadel talks to David Laufman, former head of the Justice Department's counterintelligence and export control section, about materials seized by the FBI at Trump's Florida home last week.

Law Some insight into what's been learned from the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago Some insight into what's been learned from the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago Listen · 5:37 5:37 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to David Laufman, former head of the Justice Department's counterintelligence and export control section, about materials seized by the FBI at Trump's Florida home last week. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor