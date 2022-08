Gazans say they pay the price of fighting between Israel and militant groups Still recovering from the last bout of fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad last week, civilians in Gaza are exhausted by suffering through the cycles of conflict.

Gazans say they pay the price of fighting between Israel and militant groups

Still recovering from the last bout of fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad last week, civilians in Gaza are exhausted by suffering through the cycles of conflict.