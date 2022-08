The importance of sweat: We need it to keep cool NPR begins a celebration of sweat — what it's made of, where it comes from and what it smells like. Spoiler alert: most of the time it doesn't have any smell at all.

Science The importance of sweat: We need it to keep cool The importance of sweat: We need it to keep cool Listen · 2:23 2:23 NPR begins a celebration of sweat — what it's made of, where it comes from and what it smells like. Spoiler alert: most of the time it doesn't have any smell at all. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor