In Canada, the leader of Ontario inadvertently swallows a bee

Doug Ford, the provincial premier, was talking with reporters when he swallowed the bee. He promised to go straight to the hospital, and predicted that the incident would be funny later.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. President Barack Obama once snatched a fly during a television interview. The leader of Ontario, Canada, inadvertently did him one better. Doug Ford, the provincial premier, was talking with reporters.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DOUG FORD: This sector - (coughing).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: What was that?

FORD: I just swallowed a bee.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Oh, my.

FORD: Oh, I'm OK. He's buzzing in there.

INSKEEP: Having swallowed a bee, he promised to go straight to the hospital and predicted it would be funny - later. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.