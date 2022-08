In Canada, the leader of Ontario inadvertently swallows a bee Doug Ford, the provincial premier, was talking with reporters when he swallowed the bee. He promised to go straight to the hospital, and predicted that the incident would be funny later.

Animals In Canada, the leader of Ontario inadvertently swallows a bee In Canada, the leader of Ontario inadvertently swallows a bee Listen · 0:27 0:27 Doug Ford, the provincial premier, was talking with reporters when he swallowed the bee. He promised to go straight to the hospital, and predicted that the incident would be funny later. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor