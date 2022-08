Missile strikes near a nuclear power plant in Ukraine leave residents on edge Fighting at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, now occupied by Russia, turns a Ukrainian city across the river into a target for Russian missiles and a danger zone for a nuclear accident.

Europe Missile strikes near a nuclear power plant in Ukraine leave residents on edge