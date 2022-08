It's been more than 50 years since Congress created a federal family planning program Title X, the federal family planning program, was created in 1970. Advocates say it has always been underfunded, and that restrictions on abortion access means money is needed now more than ever.

National It's been more than 50 years since Congress created a federal family planning program