Spelunking team finds missing dog who was trapped in a cave for weeks Abby the dog, who went missing on June 9, was found 500 feet underground in a cave near Perryville, Mo. Abby was muddy and malnourished.

Abby the dog, who went missing on June 9, was found 500 feet underground in a cave near Perryville, Mo. Abby was muddy and malnourished.