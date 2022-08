Scientists scramble to explain why western Alaska wild salmon stocks are low On Alaska's Yukon River, residents usually depend on catching salmon to eat all year. This year, a disruption in the supply of fish, in addition to inflation, is galvanizing a food crisis.

