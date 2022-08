Scientists scramble to explain why western Alaska wild salmon stocks are low On Alaska's Yukon River, residents usually depend on catching salmon to eat all year. This year, a disruption in the supply of fish, in addition to inflation, is galvanizing a food crisis.

National Scientists scramble to explain why western Alaska wild salmon stocks are low Scientists scramble to explain why western Alaska wild salmon stocks are low Audio will be available later today. On Alaska's Yukon River, residents usually depend on catching salmon to eat all year. This year, a disruption in the supply of fish, in addition to inflation, is galvanizing a food crisis. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor