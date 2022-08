EXTRA: The People That Nurtured Me : StoryCorps Growing up in the 1950s in Montgomery, AL., Rev. Farrell Duncombe or "Little Farrell," as he was known by his family and friends, had a mischievous side. In this short episode, he remembers the day he got called out by the mother of civil rights.

StoryCorps EXTRA: The People That Nurtured Me

Listen · 5:46