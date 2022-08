After a year of Taliban rule, many Afghans are struggling to survive On Monday, the Taliban marked the first anniversary since they retook power in Afghanistan. Taliban security forces celebrated in Kabul. But many Afghans stayed home — and are struggling to survive.

