A python challenge hasn't done much to reduce impact of Florida's invasive species Florida's annual python challenge awards hunters who capture the invasive snakes from the wild. A decade later, it's done little to reduce the impact of the species on the Everglades ecosystem.

Science A python challenge hasn't done much to reduce impact of Florida's invasive species A python challenge hasn't done much to reduce impact of Florida's invasive species Listen · 3:45 3:45 Florida's annual python challenge awards hunters who capture the invasive snakes from the wild. A decade later, it's done little to reduce the impact of the species on the Everglades ecosystem. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor