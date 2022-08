North Korean cold noodle master brings northern tastes to Seoul Korean cold noodles, or naengmyeon, are a treat enjoyed in both Koreas. One North Korean restaurant owner is reaping the rewards of this fact after having launched a restaurant in Seoul.

Listen · 3:28