Even with Fed boost, wind power challenges remain The wind energy industry faces new challenges over the infrastructure to transport that energy to more populated cities and local landowners who don't want the turbines cluttering up their landscapes.

Energy Even with Fed boost, wind power challenges remain Even with Fed boost, wind power challenges remain Listen · 3:54 3:54 The wind energy industry faces new challenges over the infrastructure to transport that energy to more populated cities and local landowners who don't want the turbines cluttering up their landscapes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor