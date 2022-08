75 years after leaving British rule, India's democracy is on the line As India turns 75, its democracy — the world's largest — is under threat from authoritarian rule.

Asia 75 years after leaving British rule, India's democracy is on the line 75 years after leaving British rule, India's democracy is on the line Listen · 3:49 3:49 As India turns 75, its democracy — the world's largest — is under threat from authoritarian rule. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor