Rep. Adam Schiff weighs in on the raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home Schiff reflects on the significance of the top-secret documents seized from Trump's residence. He led the first impeachment and serves on the House's committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Politics Rep. Adam Schiff weighs in on the raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home Rep. Adam Schiff weighs in on the raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home Listen · 43:55 43:55 Schiff reflects on the significance of the top-secret documents seized from Trump's residence. He led the first impeachment and serves on the House's committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor