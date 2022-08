Some 2,000 mental health care clinicians in California are on strike Clinicians say their employer, Kaiser Permanente, is breaking state law by taking too long to connect patients with therapists. They say patients have to wait up to eight weeks to get an appointment.

National Some 2,000 mental health care clinicians in California are on strike Some 2,000 mental health care clinicians in California are on strike Listen · 2:12 2:12 Clinicians say their employer, Kaiser Permanente, is breaking state law by taking too long to connect patients with therapists. They say patients have to wait up to eight weeks to get an appointment. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor