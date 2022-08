Schools find conspiracy theories interfere with making classrooms inclusive School districts across the country are trying to make classrooms more inclusive. But misinformation, sometimes spread by top elected officials, is fueling fears of a hidden agenda.

National Schools find conspiracy theories interfere with making classrooms inclusive Schools find conspiracy theories interfere with making classrooms inclusive Listen · 6:20 6:20 School districts across the country are trying to make classrooms more inclusive. But misinformation, sometimes spread by top elected officials, is fueling fears of a hidden agenda. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor