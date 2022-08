Rep. Liz Cheney fights to keep her seat in Wyoming's GOP primary Congresswoman Liz Cheney is facing a likely primary defeat in Wyoming. She has spoken out against former President Donald Trump and is down by 20 points in primary polls.

Politics Rep. Liz Cheney fights to keep her seat in Wyoming's GOP primary Rep. Liz Cheney fights to keep her seat in Wyoming's GOP primary Listen · 3:37 3:37 Congresswoman Liz Cheney is facing a likely primary defeat in Wyoming. She has spoken out against former President Donald Trump and is down by 20 points in primary polls. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor