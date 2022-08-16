A suspect in Oregon tried to flee the scene in an excavator

A man wanted for grand theft auto tried to make a getaway on a construction vehicle — an excavator. He made it about half a mile with deputies walking behind him until they made an arrest.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You imagine police chases with sirens and speeding cars, but this is the sound of what deputies in Washington County, Ore., call the world's slowest police pursuit.

(SOUNDBITE OF EXCAVATOR RUNNING)

INSKEEP: Yeah, no sirens. A man wanted for grand theft auto tried to get away on a construction vehicle, an excavator. He made it about half a mile with deputies walking behind him until they made an arrest. It's MORNING EDITION.

