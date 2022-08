Liz Cheney's public battle with Trump may cost her the Wyoming House seat Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney faces a stiff GOP primary challenge from Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Despite his popularity in the state, Cheney has spoken out against Donald Trump throughout her campaign.

Politics Liz Cheney's public battle with Trump may cost her the Wyoming House seat Liz Cheney's public battle with Trump may cost her the Wyoming House seat Listen · 4:04 4:04 Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney faces a stiff GOP primary challenge from Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Despite his popularity in the state, Cheney has spoken out against Donald Trump throughout her campaign. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor