An astronomer's plan to trawl the ocean floor for signs of extraterrestrial life NPR's Juana Summers talks with astrophysicist Avi Loeb about his plan to retrieve fragments of a potential interstellar meteor from the ocean floor.

Space An astronomer's plan to trawl the ocean floor for signs of extraterrestrial life An astronomer's plan to trawl the ocean floor for signs of extraterrestrial life Listen · 3:45 3:45 NPR's Juana Summers talks with astrophysicist Avi Loeb about his plan to retrieve fragments of a potential interstellar meteor from the ocean floor. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor