The unspoken role of race in the Jan. 6 riot The Jan. 6 committee has been uncovering what led up to the insurrection, but lurking beneath the hearings is a sometimes unspoken reason — race and the loss of white power.

Race The unspoken role of race in the Jan. 6 riot The unspoken role of race in the Jan. 6 riot Listen · 6:42 6:42 The Jan. 6 committee has been uncovering what led up to the insurrection, but lurking beneath the hearings is a sometimes unspoken reason — race and the loss of white power. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor