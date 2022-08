Arizona, Nevada and Mexico see water usage cuts as Colorado River shortage deepens Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation officially declared the Lower Colorado River Basin has hit a "Tier 2" shortage, triggering new cuts in water usage for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico.

