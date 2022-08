Author Celia Pérez on challenging assumptions about what it means to grow up Latino NPR's Juana Summers speaks with author kids' book writer Celia C. Pérez about her new book, Tumble. In her work, Pérez writes to challenge assumptions about what it means to grow up Latino.

Author Interviews Author Celia Pérez on challenging assumptions about what it means to grow up Latino Author Celia Pérez on challenging assumptions about what it means to grow up Latino Listen · 7:27 7:27 NPR's Juana Summers speaks with author kids' book writer Celia C. Pérez about her new book, Tumble. In her work, Pérez writes to challenge assumptions about what it means to grow up Latino. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor