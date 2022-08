'Better Call Saul' sticks the landing with the series finale For faithful viewers the finale was one treat after another. There were unexpected returns from old characters and breathtaking surprises. Up until the end, the show defied expectations.

Review TV Reviews 'Better Call Saul' sticks the landing with the series finale 'Better Call Saul' sticks the landing with the series finale Listen · 6:50 6:50 For faithful viewers the finale was one treat after another. There were unexpected returns from old characters and breathtaking surprises. Up until the end, the show defied expectations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor