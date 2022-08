Political polarization has made family connections irrelevant NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Allan Lichtman, a professor of history at American University, about Liz Cheney's political career after her Wyoming primary loss, and the political dynasties.

Politics The country's polarization has made political dynasties irrelevant The country's polarization has made political dynasties irrelevant Listen · 5:29 5:29 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Allan Lichtman, a professor of history at American University, about Liz Cheney's political career after her Wyoming primary loss, and the political dynasties. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor