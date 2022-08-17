A monkey at a zoo in California dials makes a call to 911

When the line dropped, 911 dispatchers investigated. They found no prime suspects, but a primate suspect. A Capuchin monkey had made the call after grabbing a phone from a nearby golf cart.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. To 911 operators, every call counts. So when they got a call from a central California zoo and the line dropped, dispatchers tried to call back. They investigated and found no prime suspects, but a primate suspect. A capuchin monkey had made that call, grabbing a phone from a golf cart. On social media, the sheriff's office concluded it was a classic case of monkey see, monkey do. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.