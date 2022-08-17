Accessibility links
What The End Of 'Remain In Mexico' Means For Asylum : 1A Migrants seeking asylum no longer have to wait in Mexico for a court hearing in the US.

The Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also referred to as "Remain in Mexico," was introduced in 2019 by the Trump administration.

A Supreme Court decision was issued in June that allowed the Biden administration to legally terminate the program. But the process will take some time and migrants continue to be at risk and in danger.

We discuss what the next steps will look like and what kind of impression the policy has left onthe issue of immigration in the U.S.

1A

What The End Of 'Remain In Mexico' Means For Asylum

Since 2019, asylum seekers have had to wait for a court hearing in Mexico before entering the US. Now, that policy is winding down.

Since 2019, asylum seekers have had to wait for a court hearing in Mexico before entering the US. Now, that policy is winding down.

That's been the case for asylum seekers since 2019 when the Trump administration introduced Migrant Protection Protocols or MPP.

The policy is more commonly referred to as "Remain in Mexico" and the Biden administration has been trying to end it since last year.

The Department of Homeland Security explained why in a statement, saying, "MPP has endemic flaws, imposes unjustifiable human costs, and pulls resources and personnel away from other priority efforts to secure our border."

But Republican-led states including Texas and Missouri blocked those attempts to wind down the policy in a legal battle that made its way to the Supreme Court. A decision was issued in June that allowed the administration to legally terminate the program. But the process will take some time and migrants continue to be at risk and in danger.

So, what will the next steps look like? And what kind of impression has Remain in Mexico left on immigration policy in the U.S.?

The San Diego Union Tribune's Kate Morrissey and Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center's Nicolas Palazzo join us for the conversation.

