More kids are going back to school. So why is laptop surveillance increasing? NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Wired reporter Pia Ceres about surveillance programs on school laptops and how law enforcement's access to them creates a major privacy issue for students.

Education More kids are going back to school. So why is laptop surveillance increasing? More kids are going back to school. So why is laptop surveillance increasing? Listen · 5:04 5:04 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Wired reporter Pia Ceres about surveillance programs on school laptops and how law enforcement's access to them creates a major privacy issue for students. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor