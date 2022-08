Some spiders might experience REM sleep and even dream Jumping spiders appear to move their eyes during sleep, similar to the way humans do during REM sleep — raising the question of whether spiders might dream as well.

Animals Some spiders might experience REM sleep and even dream Some spiders might experience REM sleep and even dream Listen · 2:36 2:36 Jumping spiders appear to move their eyes during sleep, similar to the way humans do during REM sleep — raising the question of whether spiders might dream as well. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor