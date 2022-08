The Biden administration aims to make nature a measurable part of the U.S. economy Environmental damage is a threat to the global economy but it's hardly counted in economic figures like the GDP. The Biden administration is unveiling an effort to give a more holistic accounting.

Environment The Biden administration aims to make nature a measurable part of the U.S. economy