What's at stake for Trump in multiple court cases that are unfolding this week? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to ex-federal prosecutor Elie Honig about cases against Trump and his allies — including a court hearing that will consider unsealing the affidavit in the Mar-a-Lago search.

