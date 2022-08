How the new CHIPS Act could ease supply constraints NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Georgetown University analyst Will Hunt about the semiconductor industry and how the new CHIPS Act could ease both supply constraints and international tensions.

How the new CHIPS Act could ease supply constraints How the new CHIPS Act could ease supply constraints Listen · 4:59 4:59 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Georgetown University analyst Will Hunt about the semiconductor industry and how the new CHIPS Act could ease both supply constraints and international tensions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor