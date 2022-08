Gullah Geechee community reaches a deal with Ga. county in a fight for services Residents of Sapelo Island reached a deal with McIntosh County, which will pay $2 million in damages and increase services on the island, where descendants of the enslaved have lived for centuries.

Race Gullah Geechee community reaches a deal with Ga. county in a fight for services Gullah Geechee community reaches a deal with Ga. county in a fight for services Listen · 1:47 1:47 Residents of Sapelo Island reached a deal with McIntosh County, which will pay $2 million in damages and increase services on the island, where descendants of the enslaved have lived for centuries. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor