Europe In Latvia there is a debate over whether Soviet-era monuments should be destroyed As Russia's war in Ukraine rages on, former Soviet Republics like Latvia plan to destroy Soviet-era monuments. Some believe they should remain as tributes to the fight against Nazis in World War II.