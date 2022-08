In the Balkans, tensions escalate between Serbia and Kosovo NPR's Leila Fadel talks to the Atlantic Council's Ilva Tare about why tensions are rising between Serbia and Kosovo, and NATO's pledge to increase peacekeepers in Kosovo if needed.

