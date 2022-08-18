Bad Bunny's dream for Puerto Rico; plus, 'Koshersoul'

Bad Bunny is the biggest pop star in the world, so what is his biggest message? Guest host Tracie Hunte and political anthropologist Yarimar Bonilla look at the politics of Bad Bunny, and his vision of a Puerto Rico for Puerto Ricans.



Plus, Tracie talks to James Beard award-winning author Michael W. Twitty about his new book, "Koshersoul," how we connect to our histories through food and what makes a kitchen sacred.



And later, Tracie plays Who Said That? with her group chat! Her friends Alana Casanova-Burgess, host and producer of La Brega from WNYC and Futuro Studios, and Rebeca Ibarra, host and producer of The Refresh from Insider, go head-to-head to win the title of Who Said That? champion.

Warning: some Spanish speakers may find some of the language in this episode offensive.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Barton Girdwood, Andrea Gutierrez, Liam McBain and Janet Woojeong Lee.