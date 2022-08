The government must provide a redacted affidavit justifying the Mar-a-Lago search A judge today told the Justice Department it must provide a redacted version of the affidavit behind the search of Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence by next Thursday, Aug. 25.

National The government must provide a redacted affidavit justifying the Mar-a-Lago search The government must provide a redacted affidavit justifying the Mar-a-Lago search Listen · 3:53 3:53 A judge today told the Justice Department it must provide a redacted version of the affidavit behind the search of Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence by next Thursday, Aug. 25. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor