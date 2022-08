Facing a monkeypox vaccines shortage, the U.S. is pursuing a new dosing strategy The U.S. is facing a shortage of the monkeypox vaccine as the outbreak grows rapidly. The White House is pursuing a controversial strategy where each person only gets a fraction of the full dose.

