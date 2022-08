A small handful of journalists are trying to keep press freedom alive in Hong Kong Press freedom in Hong Kong has tanked in recent years. Many journalists have left the field, but a few have set up tiny outlets to report on local issues and try to hold the authorities to account.

Asia A small handful of journalists are trying to keep press freedom alive in Hong Kong A small handful of journalists are trying to keep press freedom alive in Hong Kong Listen · 4:18 4:18 Press freedom in Hong Kong has tanked in recent years. Many journalists have left the field, but a few have set up tiny outlets to report on local issues and try to hold the authorities to account. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor