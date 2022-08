Deshaun Watson to sit out 11 games and pay $5 million in sexual misconduct case Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will sit out 11 games and pay a $5 million fine. Watson agreed to the increased punishment after dozens of sexual misconduct allegations.

Sports Deshaun Watson to sit out 11 games and pay $5 million in sexual misconduct case Deshaun Watson to sit out 11 games and pay $5 million in sexual misconduct case Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will sit out 11 games and pay a $5 million fine. Watson agreed to the increased punishment after dozens of sexual misconduct allegations.