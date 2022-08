Some see Iran's assassination plots as yet another reason not to revive nuclear deal Feeling vindicated by recent evidence of an Iranian plot to kill former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton, opponents to reviving the nuclear deal with Iran are pressing their case.

