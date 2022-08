Jonathan Banks embraces 'not being very pretty' as 'Breaking Bad' hitman The actor played the character of Mike Ehrmantraut for 13 years – first on the TV series Breaking Bad, then on its spinoff, Better Call Saul, which ended earlier this week. Originally broadcast in 2015.

Jonathan Banks embraces 'not being very pretty' as 'Breaking Bad' hitman Jonathan Banks embraces 'not being very pretty' as 'Breaking Bad' hitman Listen · 11:24 11:24 The actor played the character of Mike Ehrmantraut for 13 years – first on the TV series Breaking Bad, then on its spinoff, Better Call Saul, which ended earlier this week. Originally broadcast in 2015. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor