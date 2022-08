Morning news brief Judge creates a path for releasing a redacted affidavit from Mar-a-Lago search. The U.N. secretary general is in Ukraine. Drug cartel violence surges in Mexico, including the border city of Tijuana.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 10:52 10:52 Judge creates a path for releasing a redacted affidavit from Mar-a-Lago search. The U.N. secretary general is in Ukraine. Drug cartel violence surges in Mexico, including the border city of Tijuana. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor