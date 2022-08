Federal judge creates a path for releasing redacted affidavit from Mar-a-Lago search A judge says he's leaning toward making more information public about the FBI search of former President Trump's home in Florida. The DOJ has one week to provide a redacted copy of the affidavit.

Law Federal judge creates a path for releasing redacted affidavit from Mar-a-Lago search Federal judge creates a path for releasing redacted affidavit from Mar-a-Lago search Listen · 3:34 3:34 A judge says he's leaning toward making more information public about the FBI search of former President Trump's home in Florida. The DOJ has one week to provide a redacted copy of the affidavit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor