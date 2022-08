Was it surprising that the judge favored unsealing portions of the affidavit? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Jessica Roth, a law professor at the Cardozo Law School at Yeshiva University in New York, and a former federal prosecutor, about the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit.

Law Was it surprising that the judge favored unsealing portions of the affidavit? Was it surprising that the judge favored unsealing portions of the affidavit? Listen · 5:18 5:18 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Jessica Roth, a law professor at the Cardozo Law School at Yeshiva University in New York, and a former federal prosecutor, about the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor