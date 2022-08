The NFL suspends Cleveland's QB Deshaun Watson for 11 games Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson starts his first season on the team with an 11 game suspension and a $5 million fine as part of a settlement reached with the NFL following accusations of misconduct.

Sports The NFL suspends Cleveland's QB Deshaun Watson for 11 games The NFL suspends Cleveland's QB Deshaun Watson for 11 games Audio will be available later today. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson starts his first season on the team with an 11 game suspension and a $5 million fine as part of a settlement reached with the NFL following accusations of misconduct. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor